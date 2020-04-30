The election for the chairmanship of World Rugby, which is being contested by Sir Bill Beaumont and Agustin Pichot, is being described as "too close to call" as voting closes tonight.

Sir Bill, a former England international and current chair of rugby union's governing body, is aiming to retain his post, but is being challenged by former Argentina international Pichot, the current vice-chair of World Rugby.

Voting, which is taking place electronically and is being audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers closes this evening and reports in the United Kingdom suggest the election is "too close to call."

Some projections have put Sir Bill narrowly ahead, however sources close to Pichot are also claiming their man is narrowly ahead in the voting.

Some unions have publicly declared which way they have voted, with the first to reveal their stance being Asia Rugby, which allowed each of its member unions a vote.

Of the Asian member unions, 24 voted for Pichot, with two votes for Sir Bill and two abstentions.

Rugby Europe then publicly declared their stance saying they voted for Sir Bill, as they believed his manifesto "corresponds to the priority actions necessary for the development of rugby in Europe."

The Welsh Rugby Union followed announcing its backing for Sir Bill.

Agustin Pichot is challenging Sir Bill Beaumont for chairmanship of World Rugby, in an election which is being described as "too close to call" ©Getty Images

The latest union to declare which way it voted was New Zealand Rugby (NZR), with chairman Brent Impey saying they were backing Pichot in the "hope of change."

"We have felt dissatisfaction over the lack of progress over the last few years on a range of issues, whether they be the Nations Championship, emerging nations, issues around eligibility or rule changes," said Impey, as reported by Sky Sports.

"While we've got great respect for Bill Beaumont as an individual, this has become an issue where there has been a lot of self-protection from existing players versus those of us, particularly the SANZAAR (South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina Rugby) nations, who want to see the game grow.

"That's why we have supported Pichot.

"If you look back over many years World Rugby has been very frustrating from a New Zealand perspective."

Under the current voting system, 30 of the 51 votes are allocated to the 10 Tier one unions within the Six Nations and Rugby Championship tournaments.

Two votes go to each to the six regional associations, plus Japan gets two votes and there is one vote for each for the seven unions from Canada, the United States, Uruguay, Georgia, Romania, Samoa and Fiji.

Not all unions have declared which way they have voted, with Japan and South Africa among those who have not revealed their stance.

Some reports suggest Japan are leaning towards Sir Bill, while other reports claim South Africa will follow Australia and New Zealand, their fellow SANZAAR unions, in backing Pichot.

The results of the vote will be announced on May 12.