Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra has claimed the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics will "definitely" be held in 2021 amid concerns over staging the Games before a vaccine for COVID-19 is found.

Batra told members of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to ignore suggestions the event, pushed back by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, could again be curtailed.

Japan Medical Association President Yoshitake Yokokura said last week it would be "hard to host them unless an effective vaccine is developed".

John Coates, chairman of the IOC Coordination Commission for Tokyo 2020, claimed the Olympics and Paralympics taking place in 2021 was not dependent on a vaccine.

Narinder Batra has told people to ignore suggestions Tokyo 2020 might not happen at all ©Getty Images

"Don't go by what is being said that Olympics may not be held next year," Batra said during a remote meeting of the AFI special general body.

"The Tokyo Olympics will definitely be held next year.

"I am keeping in touch with reliable sources, interacting with important people in the world of sport.

"So, the Olympics are happening next year.

"I believe there will be some treatment {of coronavirus} by September or October this year.

"We {India} have to plan ourselves thinking that Olympics will be held."

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshirō Mori has said the Games would be scrapped if they cannot take place in 2021.

International Olympic Committee member Richard Pound recently said he believed 2021 will be the only chance for Tokyo 2020 to be staged.

The Olympics are now scheduled to run from July 23 to August 8 2021, with the Paralympics following from August 24 to September 5 2021.