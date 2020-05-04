International University Sports Federation (FISU) President and Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin has said preparations for the 2023 Summer World University Games in Yekaterinburg remain on track despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official told Russian state news agency TASS that the construction of venues was continuing.

Funding for the event in Russia's fourth largest city has also been confirmed.

"The economic situation will clearly impact the event's programme but not as far as the number of competitions and the event's facilities are concerned," Matytsin said.

"Three years is a long time and I hope that both the regional authorities and the Federal Government – first and foremost, the Sports Ministry – will do everything that is necessary.

"It will be the first major Russia-hosted multi-sport event after this crisis.

Yekaterinburg will host the Summer World University Games in 2023 ©Getty Images

"There will be various championships but this will be the first major event.

"I hope that there will be about 10,000 participants from 150 countries.

"It certainly is a challenge.

"We continue our work, both the FISU and the Organising Committee are paying attention to funding and the event's timing."

FISU Summer Games director Marc Vandenplas said the organisation were "delighted" with progress in Yekaterinburg in February.

The Games are set to run between August 8 and 19 in 2023.

Last month, the competition to select a mascot for the event was opened.