Vantaa in Finland will host the 2021 European Mixed Team Badminton Championships after English city Milton Keynes withdrew due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competition will take place in the city just outside of capital Helsinki on dates to be determined in February.

Finland has never before hosted a major Badminton Europe event with the country taking over after Badminton England said the coronavirus pandemic had led to financial concerns.

"I am very excited that we will be going to Finland in 2021 for the European Mixed Team Championships," said Badminton Europe general secretary Brian Agerbak.

"We know that the Finnish federation is a good host from what we have seen from their circuit tournament and the 2011 European Junior Championships.

"I am looking very much forward to it.

"It is the strongest teams and the best players who are taking part in this event.

"In 2019 we saw a lot of great match-ups and I expect no less in 2021."

Finland will host a major European badminton event for the first time ©Getty Images

Milton Keynes had planned an innovative tournament at Middleton Hall, which is part of The Centre:mk shopping mall.

However, Badminton England said that the pandemic had forced them to priorotise their resources elsewhere.

"We are very excited to have been nominated as the host for the European Mixed Team Championships," said Ville Valorinta, secretary general of Badminton Finland

"This is a perfect kick-start for our new strategy which aims at developing the visibility and popularity of badminton in Finland, and organising major international tournaments is a key part of that plan.

"Of course, there are still uncertainties about how and when sports events and international travel will recover from the corona situation, but we hope and trust that the tournament can be carried out as planned next February and we will certainly start planning and preparing for it at full speed right away."