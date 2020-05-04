Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe has extended the country's state of emergency over the coronavirus until May 31.

The month-long state of emergency in the Olympic and Paralympic host country had been due to expire on Wednesday (May 6), which marks the conclusion of Japan's annual Golden Week celebrations.

The decision from Abe came after the Japanese Government had warned it was too early to lift restrictions imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A state of emergency in Japan had been declared by Abe on April 7.

It initially covered Tokyo and six other prefectures before it was later expanded to cover the whole country.

Cases of coronavirus in Japan have increased considerably since the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Japan has reported over 14,000 cases and more than 480 deaths from COVID-19, with Tokyo among the worst-hit regions.

The nationwide state of emergency is now due to expire on May 31 ©Getty Images

Yasutoshi Nishimura, the country's Minister for the virus response, said the number of new infections had declined but the decrease "has not reached the targeted level".

"As the healthcare sector remains under pressure, we need continued cooperation from people," Nishimura added.

The state of emergency, the first of its kind in Japan, enables Governors to ask residents to stay at home, but the rules are not enforceable by law.

The Government is set to call on residents in 13 high-risk prefectures, including Japan's biggest cities, to continue cutting person-to-person contact by 80 per cent.

Other strict social distancing measures will also remain in place.

In other parts of Japan, restrictions on business closures and small gatherings could be eased but they will be asked to not travel beyond their home region.