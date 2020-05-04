American teqball players Carolyn Greco and Nancy Avesyan have praised the sport for the level playing field it creates between men and women.

The pair were talented footballers who are now part of the first teqball club in the United States – LA Teqers.

They are also members of the world's first all-women's teqball team, Bella Teq.

"Teqball isn't a contact sport, and being smaller or less strong than some of the men I play against is not as much as a factor," said Greco in an interview with the International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) website.

"It is much more important to have a good touch on the ball and being limber/flexible enough to save and smash well.

"In my opinion, anyone is capable to execute football or teqball skills well, as long as they are committed to their training with discipline."

Avesyan added: "The beauty of teqball is that it allows males and females to compete with and against each other unlike any other sport.

Teqball's gender equality has been praised ©FITEQ

"Teqball has set the standard to show the sports world that inclusivity is a big part of who they are and it gives females a huge motivation to be a part of the sport and gives an equal playing field."

Three women currently feature inside the top 20 of FITEQ's all-time prize money list.

"I'm hoping the sport grows as much as possible," said Greco.

"I would also like to see a World Championships for women’s singles."

Avesyan said she wanted the sport to continue taking "the world by storm".

"I think that teqball is well on its way to becoming an Olympic sport," she said.

"I am also hopeful to see an equal percentage of representation in the World Cup between male and females by 2024."