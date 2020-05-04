The International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) has confirmed that the countries which qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics have confirmed their spots for the re-arranged Games.

All of the sport's Paralympic qualifiers were completed before the decision to move the Games to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continental events took place in 2019 and early 2020 in Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas, while the 2018 World Championships also provided places.

Another qualifying event also took place in Fort Wayne in the United States in July.

"The road to Tokyo remains the same for goalball, having completed its qualifiers before the coronavirus pandemic took hold globally," IBSA said.

"All countries have been notified of their slots and have accepted."

The men's competition will feature defending champions Lithuania and world champions Brazil.

They will be joined by hosts Japan, Germany, Belgium, Algeria, United States, Ukraine, China and Turkey.

In the women's event Turkey will defend their Paralympic title with world champions Russia also part of the field.

Brazil, Algeria, the US, China, Israel, Australia, Canada and Japan complete the line-up.

Qualification events for the Tokyo 2020 goalball tournament had already been held before the postponement ©Getty Images

"We have been working round the clock with the International Paralympic Committee to formulate the revised qualification guide for Tokyo 2020," said IBSA executive director Henk van Aller.

"We are very happy to now be able to give athletes and members the information they need to start planning their activities for the next 18 months or so.

"Even though many teams cannot train normally or together, we hope it offers them some stability."

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics will now take place between August 24 and September 5 in 2021.

They were originally planned between August 25 and September 6 this year.

"We will now be working further within IBSA Judo to finalise their qualification pathway," Van Aller added.

"For IBSA Blind Football, the teams that have already been announced retain their slots.

"All that remains is to work out some finer details.

"We will keep everyone informed about both sports as we go along."