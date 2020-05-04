The World Pool Championship has been postponed from October until January as a consequence of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

New dates of January 6 to 10, 2021, have been announced by the nine-ball tournament's organisers Matchroom Pool.

No venue has yet been confirmed with a decision on this due later this year.

According to Matchroom Pool, the decision to delay was made to ensure the event could be held to the "very highest standards".

Allowing players the chance to qualify for and travel to the event was another consideration.

Matchroom Pool only acquired the rights to host the World Pool Championship from 2020 earlier this year, after an agreement was struck with the World Pool Billiard Association.

"The World Pool Championship is a prestigious event and should be the most important event on the calendar for professional pool players," said Emily Frazer, Matchroom Pool's chief operating officer.

The World Cup of Pool in Saudi Arabia has also been postponed ©Matchroom Pool

"Following our acquisition, we are extremely eager and excited to stage the event, however it is our first time and we are focused on making it right.

"The event will boast 128 of the top male and female players across the globe, it is important that all 128 deserving players are able to participate and are not restricted by the current climate.

"With the second half of 2020 filling up with postponed live sport and especially Matchroom multi-sport events, moving the World Pool Championship to the new year also gives us space to make room for other tournaments.

"The World Pool Championship will now sit at the beginning of the calendar, making January the right fit for the re-schedule and starting 2021 on a great high – a small silver lining."

The World Cup of Pool in Saudi Arabian city Jeddah and the US Open Pool Championship are other events in 2020 which have been postponed due to COVID-19.