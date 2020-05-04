Japanese national federations are aiming to negotiate contract extensions with foreign coaches following the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to 2021.

Several federations had turned to foreign coaches to help boost Japan’s chances of success at a home Olympics.

Contracts for several coaches were due to expire following the Games, but the postponement due to the pandemic has reportedly created the need for extensions to be negotiated in some cases.

According to the Japanese news agency Kyodo, the Japanese Handball Association is hoping its women’s team manager Ulrik Kirkely will remain in the post.

The Danish official is reportedly set to join a European club in September, but the federation is considering whether he can hold both posts at the same time.

Kirkely had led the Japanese women’s team to a 10th-place finish at last year’s World Championships on home soil in Kumamoto.

It marked their best finish at the competition since 1997.

Former China coach Benoît Vetu was hired to oversee Japan's track cycling team for Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Japan’s boxing, cycling and canoeing federations are also reportedly seeking to secure the futures of coaches who were due to lead their teams into this year’s Olympic Games.

Japan has been assured of competing in several sports due to hosting the Games, with the country not required to participate in qualification.

The host nation is not the only country seeking to secure the future of its coaches due to the postponement of the Games.

Indian officials said in March that they were aiming to extend contracts of foreign coaching staff for a further year, following the delay.