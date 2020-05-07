The Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Banská Bystrica in Slovakia will now take place from July 24 to 30 in 2022.

It was revealed last week that the 2021 Summer EYOF would be moved to 2022 as a knock-on effect of the postponement of Tokyo 2020.

The Olympics are now due to take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021, followed by the Paralympics from August 24 to September 5.

Coronavirus forced the rescheduling of the Games, with the pandemic now resulting in more than 3.8 million cases and more than 265,000 deaths worldwide.

"The European Youth Olympic Festival is extremely important for the youth of Europe and we are very thankful to the organisers of Banská Bystrica 2021 and the Government authorities in Slovakia for their flexibility and commitment to the festival," said European Olympic Committees secretary general Raffaele Pagnozzi.

"We are confident the EYOF will be a great success in Slovakia when they are eventually held and will act as a true celebration of youth and renewal following the coronavirus pandemic."

The EYOF is a multi-sport competition for young European athletes aged 14 to 18.

Athletes will compete across 11 sports at the Summer European Youth Olympic Festival in Banská Bystrica, now moved to 2022 ©EOC

Around 3,000 athletes from all 50 European National Olympic Committees are expected to participate across 11 sports in Banská Bystrica.

"We did not consider cancelling the event at all, even though the global pandemic affected our preparations," said Ján Nosko, Mayor of Banská Bystrica and the Organising Committee chair.

"Banská Bystrica has gained another 12 months, granting us more time to prepare sports infrastructure and an excellent European Olympic Youth Festival.

"Our aim is to organise a compact event and have as many sports as possible in a relatively small area.

"Despite the current coronavirus crisis, we do not lack the will or motivation.

"We are looking forward to welcoming the sports family in Banská Bystrica in July 2022."

The 2021 Winter EYOF, scheduled from February 6 to 13 in Vuokatti in Finland, will not be rescheduled and is set to go ahead as planned.