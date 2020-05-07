International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Marketing director David Nivelle will succeed Ian Mathie as managing director of Infront Pan-Asia.

Infront Sports and Media confirmed Mathie had decided to leave the organisation to pursue a new challenge.

He is due to continue in the post during a management transition, supported by Julien Ternisien, senior vice-president of summer sports and chairman of the Infront Pan-Asia Steering Committee.

"I have enjoyed a very successful period leading Infront Pan-Asia during a crucial phase of development of the sports industry in Asia," Mathie said.

"After seven years of growing the business and following major achievements such as securing the partnership with the Badminton World Federation, I feel that now is the right time to embrace new professional challenges.

"I would like to thank my excellent team and all my Infront colleagues for being part of this wonderful journey."

Nivelle will move from FIBA Marketing to replace Mathie.

Infront confirmed its head of basketball Andres Biffiger will succeed Nivella as FIBA Marketing director.

The company said the move maintained the continuity and growth of Infront's successful partnership with FIBA.

Infront said Biffiger will bring the wealth of his experience and energy to the partnership in order to ensure its next phase of growth.

Infront President and chief executive Philippe Blatter thanked Mathie for his instrumental working in developing the company’s operations in Singapore.

Infront said David Nivelle significantly contributed to the successful delivery of the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China ©Getty Images

He added that the appointment of Nivelle would ensure the continuity of pursuing development initiatives in South East Asia, along with continuing to aid Infront’s partnership with FIBA Marketing.

"Ian’s leadership and personal commitment have been instrumental in the development of our operations in Singapore and in ensuring our clients’ success there," Blatter said.

"I would like to thank Ian sincerely for his valuable contribution during his tenure and wish him all the very best for his next endeavours.

“David brings a wealth of experience in the field of commercial development, general management as well as a significant track record and network in Asian sports business.

“In his role at FIBA Marketing, the strategic partnership venture between FIBA and Infront, David significantly contributed to the successful delivery of the FIBA World Cup 2019, which featured a record number of Global Partners for FIBA.

“He will ensure the continuity of our operations at Infront Pan-Asia and in addition to pursuing business development initiatives in South East Asia, David will continue to be available to the successful FIBA Marketing partnership in this key region for basketball."