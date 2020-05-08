Vincent Collet and Valerie Garnier will remain in charge of the French men's and women's basketball teams, respectively, until after the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The French Basketball Federation (FFBB) confirmed the two coaches will keep their positions through to the end of the Games, pushed back to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Collet and Garnier are set to begin full-time work with their respective squads in June following confirmation of their contract extensions, the FFBB said.

Patrick Beesley will continue in his role as general manager of the French men's side, while ex-national team star and National Basketball Association champion Boris Diaw will keep his post as deputy general manager.

The FFBB has brought in former national team point guard Celine Dumerc, the most-capped player in women's national team history with 262 appearances, as general manager of the women's team.

France's women secured their spot at Tokyo 2020 at an Olympic qualifier in February ©Getty Images

Dumerc will continue to play for Basket Landes in the French top flight next season before taking up the role with France.

France's men qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as one of the two highest-ranked European teams at the 2019 World Cup in China, where they finished third after beating Australia in a playoff.

Collet, who has coached France since 2009, will be aiming to guide the nation to their first Olympic men's basketball medal since claiming silver at Sydney 2000 when they compete at the rearranged Games in Tokyo.

The French women secured their spot at the Games at a Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in February.

Garnier, first appointed to her role in 2014, steered France to three wins from their three matches at the event in Bourges.

France's women won the EuroBasket title last year and earned silver at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.