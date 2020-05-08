The United States softball team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will remain unchanged despite the postponement of the Games.

USA Softball announced that, with the support of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the previously selected roster - picked in October - will not be changed.

The roster was formed following the Olympic Team Selection Trials, with 15 players making the cut.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Games will now run from July 23 to August 8 in 2021, leaving many selectors with headaches over whether to stick or twist.

"USA Softball will continue to stand beside the members of the Olympic softball team roster in their preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and we encourage fans to continue to stand beside HER on the team's new road to the Olympic Games," USA Softball said in a statement.

USA Softball statement on the @Tokyo2020 Olympic Games Roster: pic.twitter.com/czCcNMqJCw — USA Softball (@USASoftball) May 7, 2020

In a following Twitter thread, the USA Softball account listed the individual players, with the message "#StandBesideHer" accompanying portraits.

There are also three replacement players included as part of the squad who could be given the chance to compete in Tokyo if any athlete withdraws.

Two of the nation's greatest players, Cat Osterman and Monica Abbott, are in the squad.

The US are currently ranked number one in the world.