This year's World Rowing Federation (FISA) Ordinary and Extraordinary Congresses will be held virtually, the governing body has announced.

London in Britain had been due to stage the Congresses between October 15 and 16, but they will now take place remotely in response to the coronavirus crisis.

FISA said it had identified a technology which it will use to carry out proceedings during the Ordinary and Extraordinary Congresses, set to take place from October 16 to 18.

In a statement, the organisation promised the technology "will respect the statutes and enable delegates to vote on proposed changes to the FISA statutes, rules of racing and related bye-laws, and any other issue proposed for a vote".

Changes to the sport's rules are among the key issues due to be decided at the Congresses ©Getty Images

FISA added it would hold several video presentations of the proposed changes to the statutes and rules, and a series of live video conferencing sessions for questions and answers, in the months leading up to the two meetings.

Sports organisations across the world have been forced to use video technology to conduct key meetings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has sparked close to a total shutdown of international travel and mass gatherings.

The International Olympic Committee announced this week that it was discussing the possibility of holding this year's Session in July virtually.

It is possible this could be the new normal for International Federations once the pandemic has passed.