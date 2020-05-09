Minsk, the capital of Belarus, is set to host the 2021 European Athletics Team Championships Super League - the continent's premier athletics division.

Scheduled for June 19 and 20 next year, the event will see the continent's best athletics nations compete in a league format where points are awarded based on position.

A champion will be crowned and there is also relegation to be decided.

Nine teams will now compete in the Super League, down from 12 in 2019.

Portugal were promoted from the second tier in 2019 and Belarus, who came second in that division, join them as hosts.

Minsk has previously held the mixed-gender event Dynamic New Athletics, otherwise known as DNA, last June and followed in September with "The Match", a competition between Europe and the United States.

Poland were crowned European Athletics Super League champions for the first time in 2019 ©Getty Images

Poland won their first Super League title in 2019, finishing far ahead of favourites Germany, who finished second, narrowly ahead of France.

Before its athletics ban, Russia had won four titles ahead of Germany's three, with Poland becoming the third nation to win the competition last year.

The nations competing in 2021 will be Poland, France, Germany, Britain, Italy, Spain, Ukraine, Portugal and Belarus.

Meanwhile, European Athletics has confirmed that its Under-18 Championships, first scheduled to happen in July in Rieti in Italy, have been postponed to 2021.

The exact date is yet to be confirmed.

It was decided by the European Athletics Council yesterday, which also announced the cancellation of the 2021 edition of The Match - which was due to return to Minsk - due to a crowded calendar caused by rearranging events.

The European Athletics U18 Championships in Rieti which were initially due to take place from 16-19 July 2020 will now take place in 2021.



More news on upcoming European Athletics events.

📰: https://t.co/110t20tDYz pic.twitter.com/65e1ltDuBO — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) May 8, 2020

Instead, the 2023 edition of The Match will be the next one when it is hosted in the United States.

Speaking of the decision to move the Under-18 Championships, Interim President Dobromir Karamarinov said it was important to still showcase the young talent of Europe.

"The Council felt strongly that in these difficult times it was important to support this age category and give them the opportunity to compete with their peers from across Europe at the very highest level," Karamarinov said.

"We also wanted to send our support the local organising committee in Rieti and to Italy which has been so badly affected by this coronavirus outbreak.

"It is also important in these difficult times that we send a strong signal to all athletes and the wider athletics community, that our sport must continue and that we are still planning on hosting our championships for them to compete in."

There is no indication yet whether the age limit will be raised to 19, allowing all athletes set to compete in 2020 to take part a year later.