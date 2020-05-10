United States Military Endurance Sports (USMES) and the Invictus Games Foundation have come together to hold a series of virtual rides on the cycling platform Zwift.

Zed Pitts of USMES and Britain's Andy Perrin first met at the 2015 Warrior Games in the US and have since become friends, leading them to the idea of "Bring The Hague Home" rides in reference to the location of the cancelled 2020 Invictus Games.

Their initiative invites wounded, injured and sick (WIS) cyclists to take part in races on Zwift, with the first being hosted by USMES on May 11, according to Endurance Sportswire.

Pitts said: "After my first virtual experience, I realised that all military veterans could benefit from socially interactive, fitness-based platforms such as Zwift.

"Cyclists can share an adaptive sports journey together no matter how far apart we are.

"I encourage WIS servicemen and women to join USMES on the Watopia Waistband course, to demonstrate our resilience and commitment to staying fit and healthy, and look out for one another while we can't be together."

The USMES Zwift team is teaming up with INVICTUS Games Foundation for a social Zwift ride next Monday. Great way to virtually ride with injured and sick service members from around the world and say thanks. Hope to see you there.@GoZwift @USMilitaryES @WeAreInvictus @Strava pic.twitter.com/3Pq5lZ6Xzq — Adam Fisher (@golf211) May 7, 2020

Zwift allows cyclists to ride virtually on courses with differing terrain and elevation, giving users the chance to compete with people from across the world.

USMES already has a strong relationship with Zwift, hosting six rides a week for veterans and service members around the world.

Rahsaan Bahati, social impact manager at Zwift, said:: "My job is to find meaningful relationships that help change and shape the lives of those impacted.

"Honouring those servicemen and women from around the world who unselfishly protect us is humbling and working with USMES and the Invictus Games Foundation helps us stay true to our mission to make more people, more active, more often."

Future events include Invictus Games Foundation riders taking part in the US Paracycling Time Trial on May 14 and then the Zwift Crit City Race on May 16.

The virtual events are not solely for those in the WIS community, with others encouraged to participate too.