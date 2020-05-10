The International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) has announced that the Goalball European Championships B is the latest of its events to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Afula in Israel was due to host the competition from October 15 to 22.

Two successful teams would have been promoted to the top division for 2021 had the event gone ahead.

A test event in June has also been axed.

"Whilst the Euros B were set to take place towards the end of the year, we agree with the local organisers’ decision to cancel the event on the advice of their health and sport ministries," IBSA executive director Henk Van Aller said.

The Israeli town of Afula was due to host the event ©Getty Images

"Our thanks go to the Israel Paralympic Committee for all the hard work they have put in to date."

IBSA Goalball said it will be "reviewing its calendar to see what opportunities there may be to re-schedule the competition".

A series of judo grands prix and the Ninepin Bowling European Championships are among the other IBSA events to have fallen victim to the pandemic.

All goalball qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics were completed before the pandemic caused almost all sport worldwide to stop.