Double Olympic shot put champion Valerie Adams will have a better chance of winning a third gold and a fourth Olympic medal now that Tokyo 2020 has been postponed, according to her coach Scott Goodman.

Goodman, who is also the Athletics New Zealand high performance director, has said that the 36-year-old, who will be 37 by the time the Games come around in 2021, will benefit from missed training after giving birth to her second child.

Adams returned to training in late 2019 after 18-months away from the sport and picked up the Olympic qualifying standard in her first competition back in January.

Her coach said that he was confident that Adams would have found her form by the original July 2020 date, but she can now comfortably find her peak with an extra year to prepare.

Speaking to New Zealand publication Stuff, Goodman said it works in Adams' favour.

"We talked about this the other day - you would have to say it does," he said.

"Overall it gives us more time and we think that might be a good thing.

"I think she would have been in pretty good shape for July this year the way we were tracking.

"It hasn't set things back at all but it has plateaued it a little bit, now hopefully in June and July we can start to ramp it back up.

"It's a good opportunity for Valerie - there is lots of stability at the moment with her family situation, kids, care and support, and, importantly, she's injury-free.

"That's the biggest thing, and she's enjoying throwing."

One of the crucial factors for training is keeping motivation during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the postponement of the Games.





Half of the Diamond League events have also been called off due to the crisis, leaving 2020 as a year with very few competitions for athletes.

"One thing we've talked about was how we keep happy and motivated and focused," Goodman said.

"Valerie had a clear goal of July this year being the Olympics and everything was full bore for that, now we have to reset."

Adams continues to train at home due to New Zealand's restrictions on the use of gyms, with Goodman being impressed by her motivation.

He added: "I said to her, 'how do you go every day on your own, just motivating yourself?'

"She was doing cleans the other day, sets of three at 100 kilograms - that's bloody hard work, with no-one there to push you.

"She was saying she is really up for it at the moment, but at some stage when we can get back into a gym with other athletes, coaches and staff around, that will help change that environment."

Adams is one of the most successful throwers in athletics history after winning back-to-back golds at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympics.

At Rio 2016, the four-time world champion missed out by 21 centimetres when the United States' Michelle Carter threw a national record.