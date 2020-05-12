The qualifier for the 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said it will work with all participating countries to identify when the tournament, initially scheduled to take place from July 3 to 19, can be held.

Three places at next year's World Cup in New Zealand will be available at the 10-team qualifier.

Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Zimbabwe, Papua New Guinea, the United States and The Netherlands are set to battle it out for a World Cup berth.

New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa and India have already secured their spot at the event, set to run from February 6 to March 7.

The ICC has also postponed its Under-19 Cricket World Cup Qualifier Europe division two event in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Sri Lanka had been set to host the qualifier in July ©Getty Images

"Our priority during this difficult period is to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials, fans and the whole cricket community and we will take well-informed, responsible decisions in relation to both postponing events and resuming international cricket," said ICC head of events Chris Tetley.

"These are both important events with the Women's Cricket World Cup qualifier one step away from New Zealand 2021 and the Europe qualifier which signifies the start of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 pathway.

"We will work in partnership with the members to find an appropriate window to reschedule these events as soon as is safe and practical to do so."

The ICC has scheduled reserve days for all three knockout matches at the Women's Cricket World Cup in 2021 following controversy at the T20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year.