International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach sent a video message as World Taekwondo held its first-ever online Extraordinary Council meeting.

The German's words were played as the planned physical meeting at Olympic House in Lausanne was rendered impossible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key decisions reached included the confirmation of Bulgarian capital Sofia as host of the 2021 World Cadet Championships.

Senegal's capital Dakar has been awarded the 2022 World Junior Championships and the qualification tournament for that year's Summer Youth Olympic Games, which the African city is also due to stage.

The World Poomsae Championships in 2022 have been scheduled for Goyang in South Korea while Grand Prix events in the same year have been granted to Manchester and Singapore.

COVID-19 was a focal point of the discussions as World Taekwondo aims to emerge stronger from the crisis and looks forward to the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics next year.

"While we are all living with uncertainty about the future, it is clear that this situation is having profound implications for everyone in the Olympic community and in the entire world of sport," said Bach in his message.

"The most visible impact was the historic decision to postpone the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to next year.

"In this respect, I would like to thank the entire taekwondo family under the great and able leadership of President [Chungwon] Choue for all your support for this difficult but necessary decision.

"We will need all our solidarity, creativity, determination and flexibility to get ready for the post-corona world.

"For that, we will all need to make sacrifices and compromise.

"This Extraordinary Council meeting is therefore a timely opportunity for you to set the course for the future of World Taekwondo to get ready for the day after this crisis is over.

"Thanks to your governance reforms, your impressive track-record of modernising your sport and your important humanitarian work, World Taekwondo can build on a strong foundation for this future."

Another key decision taken was the reinstatement of India as a member following "significant progress" made by India Taekwondo after governance issues.

A presentation was made by the Hall of Fame Committee with the inaugural inductees now due to be informed of their selections.

The meeting was originally due to take place in Lausanne ©World Taekwondo

"This pandemic has really changed our lives," Choue said.

"I sincerely pray that we continue to be healthy and safe.

"Our thoughts are with all those who have been, and continue to be, affected.

"While the situation is bad for everyone, I believe that every adversity brings opportunities.

"Video conferencing has become the new norm for us and offers a sustainable and cost-effective way for us to remain connected, long into the future.

"We have also been able to reach out to the grassroots more directly, engaging athletes to show their training sessions online and organising online education courses.

"We have even seen online poomsae events.

"We need to build on this and continue to embrace technology to find new ways to connect with our stakeholders.

"Today's historic video conference was therefore a chance for World Taekwondo to reset and show our stakeholders, and also show the world, how taekwondo is once again leading the way."

The next World Taekwondo Council meeting is due to take place in Sofia, which is scheduled to host this year's World Junior Championships, on October 12.

However, the gathering and Championships are in doubt due to the ongoing pandemic.

It means both the meeting and the World Taekwondo General Assembly could again be held virtually.