International Judo Federation (IJF) President Marius Vizer has congratulated Francois Saade after the Lebanese Judo Federation President was honoured for his commitment to promoting the sport by the Japanese Government.

Saade was last month awarded "The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays", with the Japanese embassy in Lebanon confirming the Government’s decision.

The honour is presented to people who have had distinguished achievements in international relations, advancements in their field, the promotion of Japanese culture, welfare developments or the preservation of the environment.

Saade was honoured for his "outstanding contribution of promoting judo in Lebanon and strengthening friendly relations between Japan and Lebanon over many years".

"I would like to congratulate you for receiving the Order of the Rising Sun," said Vizer.

"This moment stands as recognition for your activity and endeavors put to the service of judo and sport in general and it is also a reflection of your contribution to the development of judo in your country and region.

"The International Judo Federation is proud of your achievements."

Saade was appointed as chairman of a Judo Committee in a Lebanese federation that included other martial arts back in 1980.

He held the role until 1994 when judo secured its own national federation in the country.

Saade was elected President of the Arab Judo Federation in 1998 and became a member of the Lebanese Olympic Committee in 2010, with the official now serving as the organisation’s vice-president.

"It is an honour for me to receive such a decoration, an honour for Judo, for Lebanon of course, but I also add an honour for The Lebanese Federation, for all the members of the Executive Committee, for all the clubs and for all judokas," Saade said.

"I recently became an Executive Board member of the Judo Union of Asia and I was recognised by President Vizer for my contribution to the development of judo in the world.

"Today judo is growing in my country.

"We have 25 affiliated clubs spread over the whole territory and more than 1,500 officially registered judoka, without counting all those who practise at school and at the University."

The Lebanese Judo Federation has helped to support Syrian refugees ©IJF

Saade has been credited with helping to develop judo talent in Lebanon, as well as inviting delegations from countries such as Syria to support refugees.

Lebanon has also hosted three recent editions of the Asian Cadets and Junior Championships, as well as the Mediterranean Championships on two occasions.

Saade thanked the IJF and Japan for their support in helping to continue the development of judo in Lebanon.

"Based on our values, our goals are unlimited," he said.

"Since I have been leading the destiny of judo in Lebanon, I have done everything possible to make our sport grow here and in the region.

"I have always felt the support of the IJF and its President and I’m dreaming of seeing more of my athletes reaching the top level, while we will continue to focus on the education as well."